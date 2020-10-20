Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Grafton County

THORTON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s Attorney General and State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened Monday in Thorton, New Hampshire in Grafton County.

Police say it involves one man.

We’re told no officers were physically injured and there isn’t any threat to the public.

We don’t know what happened with the man, but will update you when we can.

