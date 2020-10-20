Plattsburgh Police chief added to use-of-force lawsuit

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A man who claims he was assaulted by police after his arrest in 2017, has now added the Plattsburgh Police chief to the lawsuit he filed this summer against five other officers.

Zachary Butchino is a veteran who suffers from anxiety and PTSD. He was arrested by Plattsburgh Police in connection with a 2017 bar fight. In the cell, Butchino says he suffered a panic attack and tried to kill himself using his clothing. He says after that, the police beat him.

“What we are hoping for is accountability and responsibility,” said Doug Lieb, a civil rights lawyer from New York City who took on Butchino’s case. He says this situation was handled wrong and violated Butchino’s constitutional rights.

Tuesday, he added Chief Levi Ritter to his lawsuit against the city. “His wrongdoing was not necessarily an act of commission, it was an act of omission,” Lieb said. He says that there is an additional man in the 2017 video, then-sergeant Ritter. “{He was} essentially standing behind a desk, watching and hearing the events unfold and it doesn’t appear to us that he ordered his subordinates to stop,” Lieb said. Ritter’s face is not visible in the video, but Lieb says his gold sergeant’s badge is visible.

Chief Ritter told WCAX in July that he was working as a sergeant but was out on the road at the time and not in the building. “There are serious transparency questions I think about,” said Lieb.“ Why he made the representation he made to you about whether he was there or not.”

Lieb says documents from an internal investigation found that Officer Chad Welch, one of the officers in the cell with Butchino, was questioned about punching Butchino in the face. At first, Welch denied it, but a week later he confessed. As a result, he was stripped of five vacation days. Lieb said that’s not enough. “I think that is something that is troubling to us. Look, punching someone in the face in violation of departmental policy and in violation of that person’s constitutional rights is a serious matter,” he said. Welch is still on the force today.

Chief Ritter told WCAX Tuesday he was advised not to discuss the lawsuit. Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read did not respond to a request for comment.

Butchino’s lawyer says their lawsuit isn’t expected to head to trial for at least a year.

