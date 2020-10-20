Advertisement

Police: Off-duty BPD officer trespassed into woman’s home

William Drinkwine
William Drinkwine(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SWANTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a Burlington police officer has been cited to appear in court on suspicion of trespassing into a woman’s home while off-duty.

Police say on July 7 William Drinkwine unlawfully entered the Swanton home of a woman with whom he had previously had a relationship. Police say the woman told him he was not allowed in the home and that he should leave. She reported what happened to the Swanton Village Police Department after he left. The 33-year-old Drinkwine has been cited to appear in court on Nov. 2. He has been placed on leave from the Burlington Police Department.

Drinkwine could not be reached for comment. There was no phone listing available in his name.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

