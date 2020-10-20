St. Albans Town to vote on a new town hall in November

ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans Town voters will see another ballot item about the new town hall in November.

The plan is to have a new space the town can grow into after running out of the room at their current location.

The new building is set to be 13,000 sq. ft. and has extra meeting space that can turn into office space if needed.

It will also be a one-level building allowing easy access for all town residents.

$400,000 has been set aside to be used to build the new facility if voters approve it.

“All of these expenditures will be funded by the local option tax revenue, essentially, meaning that it will not raise property taxes a nickel, which is why we were so comfortable about proposing this project in the middle of a pandemic,” Selectboard Chair for Saint Albans Town Brendan Deso said.

The town is asking voters if it should use that money for the new building. The proposal will not go through without community support.

