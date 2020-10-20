Students to make final decision on North Country nickname change

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - Students in the Peru Central School District will make a final decision about changing the sports nickname Tuesday night.

The mascot and nickname was the “Indians.”

The Peru Central School Board voted to retire the name in July after what they called years of incremental changes and discussions.

Board members put a task force in charge of developing a new nickname.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the top four mascots will be chosen and the students will then make the final decision. Everyone at the meeting will only be allowed to vote once.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

We’ll let you know what students decide.

Related Story:

Northern NY school district retires ‘Indians’ nickname, mascot

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.