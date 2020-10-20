Sununu, Feltes mischaracterize virus toll on nursing homes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and his Democratic challenger, Dan Feltes, both are mischaracterizing the coronavirus pandemic’s toll on New Hampshire nursing homes.

Eighty-one percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are linked to long term care facilities.

In a televised debate Monday night, Feltes said New Hampshire has the “worst COVID situation in long term care,” but federal data shows many other states have had more deaths per 1,000 nursing home residents than New Hampshire.

Sununu, meanwhile, incorrectly said New Hampshire’s nursing home death rate was the lowest in New England, but both Maine and Vermont have lower rates.

