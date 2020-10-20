SUNYAC cancels winter sports seasons

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There will not be a winter sports season this school year at Plattsburgh.

In an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of students and staff, after consultation with conference leadership, the presidents of the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) have made the difficult decision to cancel winter sports. In addition, the five SUNYAC core members who are also members of the Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL), including Plattsburgh State, will not compete in women’s ice hockey in 2020-21.

The winter sports impacted by the decision include the SUNYAC schedules and championships for men’s and women’s basketball, as well as men’s ice hockey. The championship for men’s and women’s indoor track & field also has been canceled.

“This is certainly another very difficult day in Cardinal Country for our student-athletes, and I’m especially sorry for all of our seniors,” Plattsburgh State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Mike Howard said. “That said, given the current situation we all find ourselves in, this was the best decision for the health and safety of our student-athletes, our staff and the entire SUNY Plattsburgh community. I am confident that we will be able to continue providing our student-athletes with an engaging athletic experience that includes a great opportunity for personal skill development and growth through individual and small group workouts. Our coaches are excellent at their craft, which includes mentoring, providing academic support and engaging their teams safely in community service activities."

”This was not an easy decision and I empathize with all of our student-athletes across the SUNYAC," Erik Bitterbaum, the chair of the SUNYAC Presidents said. “However, despite our best efforts to plan for a winter season, our priority must be the health and safety of everyone involved with intercollegiate athletics, and our campuses as a whole.”

The SUNYAC will continue internal planning for the possibility of spring sports. The decision on spring sports will be made at a future date.

Courtesy: Plattsburgh Sports Information

