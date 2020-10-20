Advertisement

The ‘Most Interesting Man’ urges Vermonters to vote early

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The “Most Interesting Man in the World” is trying to make voting more interesting before the election. Our Ike Bendavid catches up with the former actor and current Vermonter.

“I think we can all agree that 2020 has been interesting,” said Jonathon Goldsmith. On TV and online across the Green Mountain State, the Vermonter and former Dos Equis beer pitchman, has an interesting message of his own. “Anything to get people to get out and get the vote in.”

Goldsmith, known for his role as the “Most Interesting Man in the World” ads, has been living in Vermont for the past decade. This fall, he partnered with the Vermont Secretary of State for a PSA on voting.

“It’s just a little boost to get out and vote,” Goldsmith said. He says the nonpartisan educational PSA is a reminder to inform Vermonters on how to fill out their mail-in ballots and do it right. “This is certainly the most important civic duty and right that we have.”

As for his role as the most interesting man, he says it’s fun to break the character out every once in a while. “Sure, it’s fun. I just practiced a little of that on a kid at the general store after I got my breakfast this morning. It’s always fun,” he said.

