Vermont officials seek driver who damaged covered bridge

CLARENDON, Vt. (AP) - Officials in the Vermont town of Clarendon are looking for the driver of a box truck that damaged a covered bridge by hitting the overhead beams when passing through it.

The Rutland County sheriff’s department is investigating the crash that damaged the Kingsley Covered Bridge last week. NECN.com reports that the good news for people who use the 120-foot bridge over the Mill River that was first built in 1836 is that on Monday it was deemed safe and it was reopened to traffic.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone in the area to give them a call if they received a delivery last Wednesday from a white box truck with New York plates.

