Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - We expect to hear more about helping Vermont businesses during a press conference Tuesday morning.

Governor Phil Scott and state leaders are talking about the pandemic in the state starting at 11 a.m.

We could also hear about the outbreak in central Vermont and the travel map.

WCAX will have the press conference live for you right here on Channel 3.

