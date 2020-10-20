Advertisement

Vermont Teacher of the Year shares her passion for her students

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Teacher of the Year does more than just help students learn in the classroom.

Winning an award doesn’t have Susan Rosato calling it in. Her passion is for her students and helping them learn English for the first time.

She fills a unique role within Colchester High School.

Rosato has the challenge of teaching English as a secondary language to high school age students from all over the world.

“Really a loving caring nurturing safe environment is the environment I’m going for yet maintaining rigor,” said Rosato.

She has been teaching English to first-time learners for 15 years and does more than just teach students to read and write.

It is also her job to ensure that students have adjusted curriculum for classes outside hers.

She is able to work with other teachers like Biology or American Studies to make sure students are getting material suitable for their English level. And she says while she will never try to be the expert in other subjects, she uses her skill to help students succeed in other areas.

“Just think about a Social Studies text compared to a Physics text. They are very different and being able to explicitly point that out to their classroom teachers and the students themselves goes a really long way," said Rosato.

But COVID has upended her typical classroom setting, so while still keeping the in class experience fun and valuable for her English learners.

“I want to hear their voice and I want them to be able to make choices about what they are doing when they are in my classroom," said Rosato.

She has also taken the classroom to them. And she says while she is offering students the tools to a new language for the first time, she is doing more than just teaching them to read and write.

“The best thing that happens is when the student breaks through that language barrier and you see who they are," said Rosato.

Through the stories of her students' pasts and watching them adapt to new learning models, she says she can find strength and resiliency to work through the pandemic herself, and offer nothing but the best for her learners.

“We get up and we do it, no matter how much we get pushed down, our natural instinct is to rise up," said Rosato.

Susan’s journey isn’t over yet she is working on the application for National Teacher of the Year recognition and will be the one representing Vermont for the National Teacher of the Year program in 2021 typically held in Washington D.C.

For now though, she’ll be where she says she loves, in her classroom, with her students.

