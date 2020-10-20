BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone. We are in the middle of a stretch of “unsettled” weather, and that means more on-and-off showers today.

A wobbly front will be bouncing around the northeast again today. It will be moving across northern NY and across the northern counties of VT & NH into the afternoon with scattered showers. Temperatures in our northern areas behind the front will drop through 50s into the upper 40s after early highs in the upper 50s as winds shift around from south to north. But south of the front, in our southern counties, temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 50s to mid-60s.

The front will then move northward as a warm front overnight, bringing in warmer air as the wind picks up out of the south again. Then the front will start to move through as a cold front from NW to SE as we get into the late afternoon & evening. A more organized line of showers, and possible thunderstorms, will accompany that front. The front will finally clear the area once and for all Wednesday night.

A bubble of high pressure will build in and give us a decent day on Thursday.

As we get into Friday, it will turn more active again. There will be lots of sunshine, but south winds will kick in again, which will boost our temperatures well back into the 60s.

Then another front will move through on Saturday with more rain showers. We will clear out, but cool down, for the second half of the weekend on Sunday.

Yet another fast-moving frontal system will be moving in on Monday with the chance for more wet weather.

Keep that umbrella handy over the next couple of days, but don’t let it get blown to shreds by those brisk winds. -Gary

