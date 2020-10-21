2 Barre officers injured in attack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Barre Police officers were injured Tuesday after they were attacked after responding to call.

Police say Officer McGowan was responding to Brook Street after reports of a man stalking a woman. He found Jonathan Mickels, a homeless man, who admitted to drinking and was on conditions of release to not drink alcohol.

According to police, another man at the scene -- Dana Bowen of Williamstown -- then punched the officer in the head multiple times.

The officer called for backup and police were able to arrest both men.

Police say both Officers McGowan and Wallant were injured during the call.

Both Bowen and Mickels will be in court Wednesday.

