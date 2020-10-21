Advertisement

Are Vermonters getting ‘COVID fatigue’ ?

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Sunrise Winburn)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the holidays around the corner and colder weather approaching, state officials are warning Vermonters not to get complacent when it comes to the coronavirus. Our Ike Bendavid hit Church Street to gauge the level of what has come to be known as “COVID fatigue.”

When it comes to precautions with the coronavirus, some Vermonters say they are still following the guidance and not letting their guard down. “Overtime, I have definitely gotten more serious -- wear a mask, wash hands,” said Chelsea Sanville of Lyndonville.

“I’m still trying to stay my distance, and I don’t really have guests come over even though I recently bought a new house,” said Josh Rowe of Ferrisburgh.

“Yeah, I’m not taking any trips, I’m not traveling,” said Shari Mullen of Burlington.

But while most of those we spoke to say they’re following the rules, some, like Alysa Britch of Lyndonville, admit to feelings of “COVID fatigue.” “I’m feeling tired. There are so many more things we are having to do to stay safe,” she said.

“We are staying pretty strong, it’s just getting kind of frustrating,” admitted Deanna Kerr of South Burlington.

“We miss going out to dinner,” said Jay Robinson of South Burlington.

Even as people wish for the pandemic and its precautions to be over, colder weather is approaching and driving people indoors, where it’s been shown that the virus can spread easier.

“We are not having large get-togethers, but when we have a few people instead of having our distance outside, we are going inside,” Britch said.

As COVID case levels are rising around Vermont, health officials are warning people to follow the protocols, including no traveling to hot zones for the upcoming holidays.

“I don’t think we will be getting together for the holidays this year,” said Stan Menard of Burlington.

“We can’t do anything. We don’t have any family in state, so it’s really hard because we can’t go anywhere,” Kerr said.

Some people we talked with at the airport say they are frustrated with all the precautions. “Yeah, I really don’t like the masks, especially inside gyms,” said Lexi Ashi of California.

“Truth be told, I kind of got tired. You know what I’m saying? Just letting it do what it do, hoping it goes away,” said Jack Buckley from Lousiana.

As of now, it doesn’t appear to be going away. And when it comes to the holidays, Vermont health officials are reminding Vermonters to be aware of travel restrictions and have a plan to stay safe.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trickle to torrent: The climate crisis brings both deluges and droughts to Vermont

Updated: 8 minutes ago
From extreme rains to extreme droughts, scientists say Vermont is feeling the effects of climate change.

News

Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in case initiated by Vermont prosecutors

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
Drugmaker Purdue Pharma, the company behind the powerful prescription painkiller OxyContin, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal criminal charges as part of an $8 billion settlement.

News

Grafton County hair salons forced to cancel appointments from Vermont

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
An increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the region, and the rest of the country, is causing concern for New Hampshire citizens, business owners, and those on the front lines of the pandemic.

News

ACT465 - clipped version

Updated: 30 minutes ago
ACT465

News

Convicted Burlington sex offender charged with luring child

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Burlington man is facing charges of trying to meet a child for sex.

Latest News

News

Convicted Burlington sex offender charged with luring child

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Burlington man is facing charges of trying to meet a child for sex.

News

SURGE5 - clipped version

Updated: 49 minutes ago
SURGE5

News

OPIOIDSETTEMENT5 - clipped version

Updated: 49 minutes ago
OPIOIDSETTEMENT5

News

Champlain College study surveys optimism, career prospects

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A new study out from Champlain College finds despite the pandemic, politics, and social turmoil, most Americans remain optimistic about the future.

News

Rutland schools ditch ‘Raiders’ mascot

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The city school board Tuesday approved a resolution to drop the nickname and the arrowhead symbol that goes along with it.

News

UVM researcher plays lead role in #BlackinCardio campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
This week is “Black in Cardio” Week. It celebrates Black leaders in cardiovascular research and incorporates a social media challenge for participants to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases in the Black community.