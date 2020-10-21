Are Vermonters getting ‘COVID fatigue’ ?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the holidays around the corner and colder weather approaching, state officials are warning Vermonters not to get complacent when it comes to the coronavirus. Our Ike Bendavid hit Church Street to gauge the level of what has come to be known as “COVID fatigue.”

When it comes to precautions with the coronavirus, some Vermonters say they are still following the guidance and not letting their guard down. “Overtime, I have definitely gotten more serious -- wear a mask, wash hands,” said Chelsea Sanville of Lyndonville.

“I’m still trying to stay my distance, and I don’t really have guests come over even though I recently bought a new house,” said Josh Rowe of Ferrisburgh.

“Yeah, I’m not taking any trips, I’m not traveling,” said Shari Mullen of Burlington.

But while most of those we spoke to say they’re following the rules, some, like Alysa Britch of Lyndonville, admit to feelings of “COVID fatigue.” “I’m feeling tired. There are so many more things we are having to do to stay safe,” she said.

“We are staying pretty strong, it’s just getting kind of frustrating,” admitted Deanna Kerr of South Burlington.

“We miss going out to dinner,” said Jay Robinson of South Burlington.

Even as people wish for the pandemic and its precautions to be over, colder weather is approaching and driving people indoors, where it’s been shown that the virus can spread easier.

“We are not having large get-togethers, but when we have a few people instead of having our distance outside, we are going inside,” Britch said.

As COVID case levels are rising around Vermont, health officials are warning people to follow the protocols, including no traveling to hot zones for the upcoming holidays.

“I don’t think we will be getting together for the holidays this year,” said Stan Menard of Burlington.

“We can’t do anything. We don’t have any family in state, so it’s really hard because we can’t go anywhere,” Kerr said.

Some people we talked with at the airport say they are frustrated with all the precautions. “Yeah, I really don’t like the masks, especially inside gyms,” said Lexi Ashi of California.

“Truth be told, I kind of got tired. You know what I’m saying? Just letting it do what it do, hoping it goes away,” said Jack Buckley from Lousiana.

As of now, it doesn’t appear to be going away. And when it comes to the holidays, Vermont health officials are reminding Vermonters to be aware of travel restrictions and have a plan to stay safe.

