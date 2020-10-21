Burlington community center to reopen after-school program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Sara Holbrook Community Center has been providing full day child support during the pandemic, but now they are getting ready to transition back to their after-school program.

Since Burlington students are going back to four days in-person, Sara Holbrook only needs to provide one full day of student care.

Staff will start their after-school program back up from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The district will offer busing options from schools to the community center.

Sara Holbrook is complete with classrooms with access to fresh air, and no shared bathrooms between public and other restrooms, as well as space for movement indoor and out.

Their goal is to move from more school based programming during their remote learning days and offer more options based on the students interest areas.

Jarrell Watts, the elementary programs director, says without the support of those around him, the transitions wouldn’t have been so smooth.

“We really didn’t have an idea of how things were going to go. Fortunately, with the experience not only of myself but of my staff, we were able to put together a program that was fitting the needs of our students. So in the beginning there were some challenges there but working through them we knew it was going to be tough. We have had a lot of support from the communities, from the families involved at Sara Holbrook, as well as everyone in the building,” said Watts.

There are still 40 open spots available for the after-school program for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The community center is open to all kids and there is tuition, and scholarships as well as stipends are available.

