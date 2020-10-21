Convicted Burlington sex offender charged with luring child

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man is facing charges of trying to meet a child for sex.

Police say Thomas Byran, 45, used social media to communicate with an undercover officer he thought was a 13-year-old girl. They say he arrived at the predetermined meeting location where he was met by investigators and that he was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say Bryan has an extensive criminal history in Vermont which includes sex crimes.

