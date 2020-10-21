Advertisement

Convicted Burlington sex offender charged with luring child

Thomas Bryan
Thomas Bryan(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man is facing charges of trying to meet a child for sex.

Police say Thomas Byran, 45, used social media to communicate with an undercover officer he thought was a 13-year-old girl. They say he arrived at the predetermined meeting location where he was met by investigators and that he was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say Bryan has an extensive criminal history in Vermont which includes sex crimes.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trickle to torrent: The climate crisis brings both deluges and droughts to Vermont

Updated: 8 minutes ago
From extreme rains to extreme droughts, scientists say Vermont is feeling the effects of climate change.

News

Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in case initiated by Vermont prosecutors

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
Drugmaker Purdue Pharma, the company behind the powerful prescription painkiller OxyContin, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal criminal charges as part of an $8 billion settlement.

News

Grafton County hair salons forced to cancel appointments from Vermont

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
An increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the region, and the rest of the country, is causing concern for New Hampshire citizens, business owners, and those on the front lines of the pandemic.

News

ACT465 - clipped version

Updated: 30 minutes ago
ACT465

Latest News

News

SURGE5 - clipped version

Updated: 49 minutes ago
SURGE5

News

OPIOIDSETTEMENT5 - clipped version

Updated: 49 minutes ago
OPIOIDSETTEMENT5

News

Champlain College study surveys optimism, career prospects

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A new study out from Champlain College finds despite the pandemic, politics, and social turmoil, most Americans remain optimistic about the future.

News

Rutland schools ditch ‘Raiders’ mascot

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The city school board Tuesday approved a resolution to drop the nickname and the arrowhead symbol that goes along with it.

News

UVM researcher plays lead role in #BlackinCardio campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
This week is “Black in Cardio” Week. It celebrates Black leaders in cardiovascular research and incorporates a social media challenge for participants to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases in the Black community.