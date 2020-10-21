COVID case reported involving NVU-Lyndon student

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first COVID-19 case involving a student has been reported at Northern Vermont University, according to school officials.

In a letter to the NVU community Wednesday, president Elaine Collins confirmed that the case involves a remote commuter student from the Lyndon campus. They are in isolation and getting off-site services.

School officials say they are working with the health department and doing contact tracing. They say this is one positive case out of more than 3,800 tests this semester.

The school is urging students to not travel during next week’s two-day break.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.