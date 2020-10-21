Advertisement

Emails claim to be from Proud Boys, threaten people who don’t vote for Trump

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - People in at least two states, Alaska and Florida, reported they received intimidating emails warning them to vote for President Donald Trump or “we will come after you.”

It is against federal law to intimidate voters, and officials in the affected areas are working with FBI and Homeland Security to find out who is behind the emails.

Sgt. Frank Kinsey, the public information officer for the Alachua County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office, told Gray TV station WCJB that the emails are written vaguely enough to apply to many voters.

“It’s written in such a way that it appeals to most voters, but at this time we have no credible information that this is from a reliable source,” Kinsey said.

Ballot secrecy is required by law in all states.

The New York Times reported the emails appear at first glance to come from the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group. But metadata from one example showed it came from an email server in Estonia.

An Alachua County elections supervisor spokesman estimated hundreds of the emails had been received, and emails from inboxes of about 200 people were removed at the University of Florida, NY Times stated.

Gray station KTUU in Anchorage, Alaska, spoke with Tiffany Montemayor, a spokesperson for the Alaska Division of Elections, but she did not provide details on how many of the emails had been reported.

“We are aware of the intimidation emails and we are looking into them,” Montemayor said. “That is our only comment at this time.”

People who receive similar messages are encouraged to report them to their local police departments.

Also, the FBI says it will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on Election Day.

Voters can also report a federal election crime by sending a tip to the FBI online.

Early voting is ongoing in many states across the country. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

