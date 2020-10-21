Fatal Port Henry fire caused by cooking mishap

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a deadly fire in Essex County, New York, over the weekend was caused by cooking grease that ignited.

It happened in Port Henry on Saturday night. Authorities say Mary Gutreuter, 60, was found dead with her dog in her second-floor apartment on Main Street shortly after 11 p.m. They say it was a direct result of a cooking fire in which the grease had ignited.

According to the Red Cross, seven families were displaced.

