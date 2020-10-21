Grafton County hair salons forced to cancel appointments from Vermont

WEST LEBANON, NH (WCAX) - An increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the region, and the rest of the country, is causing concern for New Hampshire citizens, business owners, and those on the front lines of the pandemic.

“It is concerning, it concerns me, it concerns my family,” said Nina Toutant, a hairdresser at Shear Pearl & Co in West Lebanon. She said the fear of catching the virus is still on her mind. “One of the reasons I’m here today is I trust these women who run this salon. I know that they are careful.”

The owner of the salon, Jennifer Pierce, has a different fear. “There is a great fear that we are going to close down again and not have any income,” she said.

Increasing cases are already affecting her bottom line. Nonessential travel to Grafton County from Vermont is discouraged. “We have had a lot of cancellations just because of the yellow right now. People are not feeling safe coming here, and they are not able to come here because of Grafton being in yellow,” Pierce said.

The current COVID count is also worrying health care workers. “We certainly are seeing an uptick,” said Dr. Jonathan Huntington, the acting chief medical officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The hospital is operating at or near capacity for non-COVID cases and officials say they are closely monitoring conditions on the ground. There are currently two positive cases at the medical center. “We do have a plan that allows us to surge, particularly in the clinical care arena for the sickest patients.”

Hospitals across the region have been nowhere close to being overrun with cases, but Huntington says everyone has to do their part to keep it that way. “Again, we have a plan, but we really hope that we don’t have to use it. And although it is a cliché, this is one of those cases where an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” he said.

Prevention measures include wearing masks, social distancing, and staying home when you are sick, which coincidentally is also the best way to avoid getting the flu also.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.