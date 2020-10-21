H.S. field hockey playoffs begin Wednesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a regular season that lasted just over three weeks, the pairing have been released for the Vermont high school field hockey playoffs.

Action across all three divisions gets underway with playdown games tomorrow and Thursday. With teams playing anywhere between five and nine regular season games, the VPA made the field hockey tournament open, meaning any team that wanted to take part could, regardless of record, and there will be full participation, with nine teams in Division One and Division Three, and ten teams in Division Two.

For next week’s state semifinals the higher seeded team will host the game. In year’s past, those semis would be held on college turf fields, but those facilities aren’t available to outside groups this year.

Likewise, the field hockey state championships won’t be held at the traditional site, UVM’s Moulton-Winder Field, this fall. Burlington, South Burlington and Burr & Burton will likely serve as the host sites for individual field hockey state championship games the weekend of October 31st.

