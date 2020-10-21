Advertisement

Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of a busy season, nears Bermuda

Hurricane Epsilon is moving toward Bermuda.
Hurricane Epsilon is moving toward Bermuda.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of this very busy Atlantic season, was moving toward Bermuda on Wednesday.

Epsilon is expected to make its closest approach to the island on Thursday night, and there is a risk of a direct impact, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda and residents have been urged to closely monitor the storm.

Large swells generated by Epsilon are already affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Greater Antilles, and the Leeward Islands, and are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.

The Miami-based hurricane center said Epsilon had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) Wednesday morning. The storm was located about 450 miles (725 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda, and was moving northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).

This year’s hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th named storm, arriving more than a month before a storm on Nov. 22 in 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington community center to reopen after-school program

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
The Sara Holbrook Community Center has been providing full day child support during the pandemic but is getting ready to transition back to their after-school program.

National Politics

Emails claim to be from Proud Boys, threaten people who don’t vote for Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
It is against federal law to intimidate voters, and officials in the affected areas are working with FBI and Homeland Security to find out who is behind the emails.

News

$76M available in third-round of small business grants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont officials Tuesday said $76 million more in small business grants are coming to the hardest hit by the pandemic.

News

Burlington community center to reopen after-school program

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sara Holbrook Community Center has been providing full day child support during the pandemic, but now they are getting ready to transition back to their after-school program.

Latest News

News

Vt. Health Commissioner: Remdesivir still effective after recent study

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A new study on the antiviral drug Remdesivir found it fails to stop COVID-19 deaths. But Vermont’s health commissioner is saying it’s not a complete failure.

News

Vt. Health Commissioner: Remdesivir still an effective drug after recent study

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new study on the antiviral drug Remdesivir found it fails to stop COVID-19 deaths. But Vermont’s health commissioner is saying it’s not a complete failure.

National

Disneyland may not reopen until spring 2021 under COVID guidelines in Calif.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Major theme parks strongly objected to the state’s restrictions, saying they could safely operate even with thousands of people in attendance.

News

Clinton County sees one of its largest COVID-19 spikes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Health officials in Clinton County say they are seeing one of the largest spikes in COVID-19 cases to date.

News

Largest COVID spike Clinton County to date

Updated: 2 hours ago
More than 100 SUNY Plattsburgh students are in quarantine after a spike in COVID cases in Clinton County,

National Politics

Barack Obama to hold his first in-person event for Joe Biden

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Obama's visit underscores the significance of Pennsylvania, the swing state Biden himself has visited the most this campaign.