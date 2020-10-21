Largest COVID spike Clinton County to date
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Health officials in Clinton County say they are seeing one of the largest spikes in COVID-19 cases to date.
39 active cases were reported in the area Tuesday.
11 come out of the Clinton County Correctional Facility, six are other community residents.
22 are connected to a cluster of on and off-campus students at SUN Plattsburgh.
115 students are in quarantine as close contacts. The majority are on-campus students.
The school continued its pooled surveillance testing on Tuesday and more results are expected Wednesday.
