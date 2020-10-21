Largest COVID spike Clinton County to date

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Health officials in Clinton County say they are seeing one of the largest spikes in COVID-19 cases to date.

39 active cases were reported in the area Tuesday.

11 come out of the Clinton County Correctional Facility, six are other community residents.

22 are connected to a cluster of on and off-campus students at SUN Plattsburgh.

115 students are in quarantine as close contacts. The majority are on-campus students.

The school continued its pooled surveillance testing on Tuesday and more results are expected Wednesday.

Four students were reported today as testing positive for COVID-19. Each student was already in quarantine due to... Posted by SUNY Plattsburgh on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

