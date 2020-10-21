Lawsuit filed over Maine marijuana retail licenses

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Two small Maine-based marijuana businesses are suing the agency that oversees recreational marijuana operations, arguing state licenses were illegally awarded to out-of-state owners.

State law requires owners of marijuana stores to live in Maine and to have filed state income taxes for four years. But the Office of Marijuana Policy ignored the law based on the state attorney general’s conclusion that it’s unlikely to hold up to legal scrutiny.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Monday.

