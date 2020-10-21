Advertisement

Leahy: Congress owes Americans new stimulus bill

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Democrats in Congress continue to call for another coronavirus relief bill and Wednesday night White House officials signaled a deal could still be in the works.

Democrats have called for a wide-ranging bill to address the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the U.S. economy. But Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has resisted offering broad aid to states and cities, instead offered targeted bills like a $500-billion measure that was expected to be voted down.

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy took to the Senate floor Wednesday to call for comprehensive legislation, saying that Congress owes it to the American people. “No matter how much aid we give to small businesses or airlines or to our struggling restaurant industry, our economy doesn’t come back till the virus is under control,” Leahy said.

At the White House, Communications Director Alyssa Farrah told reporters the president is committed to getting a stimulus package and there could be some movement in the next 24 hours.

