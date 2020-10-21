New Hampshire updates public access rules during pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Crime victims will not have their testimony broadcast online without their consent under new court rules in New Hampshire aimed at balancing public health and public access to jury trials during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, a county attorney said his office was forced to drop assault charges against a college student after the victim learned her testimony would be livestreamed and backed out. Court officials said Wednesday they worked with victims' advocates, prosecutors and defense attorneys on new rules that would prevent such testimony from being broadcast online if the victim objects.

In those cases, space would be reserved in the courtroom for public access.

