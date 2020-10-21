NY sees most virus cases since May as state targets clusters

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is easing restrictions slightly in some coronavirus hot spots in New York City, but adding them in areas along the Pennsylvania border as the state recorded more than 2,000 new infections in a single day for the first time since mid-May.

The tweaks will mean that schools in parts of Brooklyn and Queens will be allowed to reopen, with boosted testing efforts, and houses of worship will be able to increase attendance. Restrictions in other areas will remain in place.

Cuomo announced the reinstatement of coronavirus restrictions in two upstate counties where the virus is spreading.

