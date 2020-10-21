Advertisement

Old meets new this Halloween

While people still plan on dressing up in costumes, events to celebrate the night are looking different
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Halloween is five-year-old Ember Simmons most favorite holiday.

“Because I like when we get to dress up," Simmons said.

Dress up is the name of the game at locally owned, Costumania, in West Lebanon. Despite sales coming to a complete stop for several weeks during the shutdown, owner Mark Young says business is just about even for this time of year.

“There’s a lot of people coming in, looking. There’s a number of people buying," Young said. "We are selling a lot online.”

When wearing costumes this Halloween, people will be looking different, but the way those people celebrate will likely be different as well.

“I’ve had many people say they’re going to have parties at home, on the lighter side of the folks attending," Young said. "I think the kids are going to miss out a lot.”

The George family from Meriden, New Hampshire usually goes to nearby Kimball Union Academy for a trick or treat event, but the school won’t be doing it this year to do safety precautions.

"So we’re just going to hit up some local houses I think,” Matt George said.

Some communities in our area are discouraging in-person trick-or-treating. But like we’ve seen throughout this pandemic, people are putting their creativity to work. There are trunk or treat events happening in neighborhoods. Kristin Cantu of Montpelier is taking a tradition from another holiday and putting a Halloween spin on it.

“We’ll take Easter Eggs, decorate them with Halloween stickers and hide them around the yard," Cantu said. "And then we’ll have the kids do a Halloween egg hunt.”

“I think most people want a party type atmosphere. They want to dress up,” Young said.

Ember Simmons is gong as a witch this year.

“Because I like witches and I have a cool witch costume,” Simmons said.

Listening to the excitement in this future witches' voice, it’s no wonder why people are brewing up new, fun ideas for this traditional holiday, during nontraditional times.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

