Rutland schools ditch ‘Raiders’ mascot

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland High School will no longer be the home of the Raiders.

The city school board Tuesday night approved a resolution to drop the nickname and the arrowhead symbol that goes along with it. The board says there is clear evidence the Raiders nickname was meant to invoke negative stereotypes of Native Americans that create a divisive and unwelcoming environment in city schools.

The board is asking school officials to work with students to come up with a new mascot by December 8th.

