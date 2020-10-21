Advertisement

‘Sharpie gate’ cleared up for concerned NH voters

Sharpie bleed-through on ballots will not disqualify them, according to NH election officials.
Sharpie bleed-through on ballots will not disqualify them, according to NH election officials.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANVOER, NH. (WCAX) - Voter confusion in New Hampshire over absentee ballots known as “Sharpie gate” is being cleared up.

Town residents in Hanover were frantically calling the clerk’s office saying that the Sharpie markers they used to pick their candidates was bleeding through to the other side of the ballots. Voters were concerned it would disqualify their vote. According to New Hampshire’s Secretary of State’s office, #2 pencils or ballpoint pens are best for ballots, but sharpies will still work, even if they bleed through, since they don’t go over circles on the backside of the ballot. Hanover officials double-checked the ballots in the machine this past weekend.

“I certainly wanted to put some ballots in that represented this Sharpie bleed-through that had caused a lot of churning locally. And I am glad to report, first hand, that the ballots were read correctly. So, not only was I assured that they would be, I now know first hand,” said Hanover Town Clerk Betsy McClain.

The town of Hanover alone sent out roughly 4,000 absentee ballots for the general election. That is way up from years past and represents a little more than a third of all registered voters. Officials are reminding voters to make sure they sign the certificate included with ballots before returning them.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID case reported involving NVU-Lyndon student

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The first COVID-19 case involving a student has been reported at Northern Vermont University, according to school officials.

News

Fatal Port Henry fire caused by cooking mishap

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Authorities say a deadly fire in Essex County, New York, over the weekend was caused by cooking grease that ignited.

News

2 Barre officers injured in attack

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Two Barre Police officers were injured Tuesday after they were attacked after responding to call.

News

New Hampshire updates public access rules during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Crime victims will not have their testimony broadcast online without their consent under new court rules in New Hampshire aimed at balancing public health and public access to jury trials during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

Latest News

News

Lawsuit filed over Maine marijuana retail licenses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two small Maine-based marijuana businesses are suing the agency that oversees recreational marijuana operations, arguing state licenses were illegally awarded to out-of-state owners.

News

Vermont unemployment rate dips slightly

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Vermont Labor Department says the state’s unemployment rate dipped slightly to 4.2% in September.

News

Burlington community center to reopen after-school program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
The Sara Holbrook Community Center has been providing full-day child support during the pandemic, but now that the Burlington School District is transitioning to four days of in-person learning, the center will restart their after-school programs next week.

News

$76M available in third-round of small business grants

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont officials Tuesday said $76 million more in small business grants are coming to the hardest hit by the pandemic.

News

Burlington community center to reopen after-school program

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Sara Holbrook Community Center has been providing full day child support during the pandemic, but now they are getting ready to transition back to their after-school program.