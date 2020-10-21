Two Swanton people accused of animal cruelty

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for two people from Swanton accused of animal cruelty.

Officers had a warrant to search Jacob Hodgdon and Brandie Greenwood’s home for stolen property from a case in Colchester.

When they got inside, police found a pet rabbit in a small plastic storage tote.

It was abandoned without even any water.

Officers took the rabbit to animal control to be treated.

Hodgdon was originally arrested on October 7th, accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters.

He was expected in court on October 8th but did not show up.

