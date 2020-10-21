UVM men’s soccer looks toward spring season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday’s America East Return to Play announcement included a plan for fall teams to hold abbreviated seasons in the spring semester. UVM men’s soccer won a share of the America East regular season title last fall, and now will get a chance to defend that crown. Men’s soccer will play a six-game, conference only regular season, starting February 26th, with playoffs beginning April 9th.

Head coach Rob Dow says his team took the news with a mix of excitement and an understanding that a lot could happen in the next four months that could change those plans.

The Cats have been practicing this fall, and Dow says they have been some of the best practices he’s seen and the team has been setting fitness records. Maximizing these fall work outs will be important since the players will be out of school for all of December and January before returning for the spring semester at the start of February.

Still, despite all the challenges, a date has been set for the start of a new season.

“When I said February 26th, the season starts, the guys faces were as bright as I’ve seen them.”, says Down. “February 26th becomes a solid date we haven’t seen since our last spring game against Montreal on, I think, March 5th. We are going to be ready. There’s no real conversation away from that. We recognize the challenge of going home, but we recognize what we’re doing right now, which is exceptional. And when we come back in February, we just need to pick up where we left off.”

