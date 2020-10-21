UVM researcher plays lead role in #BlackinCardio campaign

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week is “Black in Cardio” Week. It celebrates Black leaders in cardiovascular research and incorporates a social media challenge for participants to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases in the Black community.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Debora Kamin Mukaz, a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine, who is playing a leadership role in the campaign.

