Vermont unemployment rate dips slightly

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Labor Department says the state’s unemployment rate dipped slightly to 4.2% in September.

The rate was down six-tenths of a percentage point from August. Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says, “While the data shows that employment increased in September, we know there are still many Vermonters out of work and businesses unable to operate at full capacity,” as a result of the pandemic. He says more and more jobs are coming online daily but businesses can only open if they can fill their vacant positions.

He says if people are unemployed and are able to return to work now is the time to start actively looking for employment.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)