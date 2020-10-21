Vt. Health Commissioner: Remdesivir still effective after recent study

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new study on the antiviral drug Remdesivir found it fails to stop COVID-19 deaths. But Vermont’s health commissioner is saying it’s not a complete failure.

Dr. Mark Levine says Remdesivir is becoming one of the most studied drugs after being authorized for emergency use back in May.

The study from the World Health Organization found there is little to no mortality benefit, but Levine says it still has a benefit in terms of symptoms and hospital stays.

He says it’s still an effective drug, it’s just going to be used earlier.

“I would not say that the medial community has lost any faith in the drug because of that. It’s still an effective drug, and it’s probably going to be used earlier in the course of illness if any change occurs in the practice resulting from recent studies,” said Dr. Levine.

The study also showed the antiviral drug doesn’t seem to help patients recover faster.

Three other drugs were studied, including Hydroxychloroquine, but Levine says they are not highly beneficial.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.