Advertisement

Vt. Health Commissioner: Remdesivir still effective after recent study

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new study on the antiviral drug Remdesivir found it fails to stop COVID-19 deaths. But Vermont’s health commissioner is saying it’s not a complete failure.

Dr. Mark Levine says Remdesivir is becoming one of the most studied drugs after being authorized for emergency use back in May.

The study from the World Health Organization found there is little to no mortality benefit, but Levine says it still has a benefit in terms of symptoms and hospital stays.

He says it’s still an effective drug, it’s just going to be used earlier.

“I would not say that the medial community has lost any faith in the drug because of that. It’s still an effective drug, and it’s probably going to be used earlier in the course of illness if any change occurs in the practice resulting from recent studies,” said Dr. Levine.

The study also showed the antiviral drug doesn’t seem to help patients recover faster.

Three other drugs were studied, including Hydroxychloroquine, but Levine says they are not highly beneficial.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington community center to reopen after-school program

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
The Sara Holbrook Community Center has been providing full-day child support during the pandemic, but now that the Burlington School District is transitioning to four days of in-person learning, the center will restart their after-school programs next week.

News

$76M available in third-round of small business grants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont officials Tuesday said $76 million more in small business grants are coming to the hardest hit by the pandemic.

News

Burlington community center to reopen after-school program

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sara Holbrook Community Center has been providing full day child support during the pandemic, but now they are getting ready to transition back to their after-school program.

News

Vt. Health Commissioner: Remdesivir still an effective drug after recent study

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new study on the antiviral drug Remdesivir found it fails to stop COVID-19 deaths. But Vermont’s health commissioner is saying it’s not a complete failure.

Latest News

News

Clinton County sees one of its largest COVID-19 spikes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Health officials in Clinton County say they are seeing one of the largest spikes in COVID-19 cases to date.

News

Largest COVID spike Clinton County to date

Updated: 2 hours ago
More than 100 SUNY Plattsburgh students are in quarantine after a spike in COVID cases in Clinton County,

News

West Rutland fire now considered suspicious

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A fire at a building in West Rutland is now being called suspicious. It happened on Main Street Saturday.

News

West Rutland fire now considered suspicious

Updated: 2 hours ago
A fire at a building in West Rutland is now being called suspicious.

News

$76M available in third-round of small business grants

Updated: 2 hours ago
Vermont officials Tuesday said $76 million more in small business grants are coming to the hardest hit by the pandemic.

News

Man accused of stealing car parts now wanted for animal cruelty

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are looking for two people from Swanton accused of animal cruelty.