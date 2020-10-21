Advertisement

West Rutland fire now considered suspicious

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire at a building in West Rutland is now being called suspicious.

It happened on Main Street Saturday.

Firefighters say they found heavy smoke and fire on the first floor and it began spreading to the second.

We’re told crews worked quickly and the building was saved and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but we’re told it looks like arson.

