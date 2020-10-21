Advertisement

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

October 25, 2020

New COVID cash relief coming to Vermont businesses. We’ll talk to the state’s Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein about who qualifies, how much businesses can get, important deadlines, and if it’s enough to keep businesses afloat during the pandemic.

We’ll also tell you about health care to go! Kerry Goulette from the Community Health Centers of Burlington joins us to talk about a new mobile medical van bringing services to Vermont’s homeless people.

Host: Darren Perron

Old meets new this Halloween

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
While there may be different ways for kids to get their Halloween candy this year, the fact that people are still excited to have some fun despite health and safety restrictions is pretty sweet.

Remote students cleared to vote in NH college towns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says students learning remotely coronavirus pandemic can still vote in their college towns if they previously established residency in the state.

NY sees most virus cases since May as state targets clusters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is easing restrictions slightly in some coronavirus hot spots in New York City, but adding them in areas along the Pennsylvania border as the state recorded more than 2,000 new infections in a single day for the first time since mid-May.

Trickle to torrent: The climate crisis brings both deluges and droughts to Vermont

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Seven Days' Ken Picard who reported this week on the preliminary findings of a UVM study.

Champlain College study surveys optimism, career prospects

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A new study out from Champlain College finds despite the pandemic, politics, and social turmoil, most Americans remain optimistic about the future.

UVM researcher plays lead role in #BlackinCardio campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
This week is “Black in Cardio” Week. It celebrates Black leaders in cardiovascular research and incorporates a social media challenge for participants to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases in the Black community.

COVID case reported involving NVU-Lyndon student

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The first COVID-19 case involving a student has been reported at Northern Vermont University, according to school officials.

Fatal Port Henry fire caused by cooking mishap

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Authorities say a deadly fire in Essex County, New York, over the weekend was caused by cooking grease that ignited.

2 Barre officers injured in attack

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Two Barre Police officers were injured Tuesday after they were attacked after responding to call.

New Hampshire updates public access rules during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Crime victims will not have their testimony broadcast online without their consent under new court rules in New Hampshire aimed at balancing public health and public access to jury trials during the coronavirus pandemic.