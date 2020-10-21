What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

October 25, 2020

New COVID cash relief coming to Vermont businesses. We’ll talk to the state’s Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein about who qualifies, how much businesses can get, important deadlines, and if it’s enough to keep businesses afloat during the pandemic.

We’ll also tell you about health care to go! Kerry Goulette from the Community Health Centers of Burlington joins us to talk about a new mobile medical van bringing services to Vermont’s homeless people.

Host: Darren Perron

