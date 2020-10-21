BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have a somewhat active weather day ahead of us before things settle down for a nice day on Thursday. Then more weather action will come our way as we head into the weekend.

The frontal boundary that has been wobbling around the northeast for the last few days will be moving north today as a warm front. That will indeed bring in warmer air, but on gusty, south winds. There will be a few showers, and possible thunderstorms in northern NY during the morning. But there is a better chance for showers & possible thunderstorms for all of us later in the afternoon & evening when that frontal boundary finally comes through as a cold front. That front will move through quickly during the evening, from NW to SE, and we’ll clear out for the most part overnight.

With a bubble of high pressure overhead on Thursday, it will be a decent day with a good deal of sunshine. light winds, and a little warmer than normal temperatures.

Then, here we go again. Another frontal system will be approaching from the west, so the winds will pick up out of the south again on Friday. That brisk south wind will bring in warmer temperatures again, with many spots hitting or exceeding the 70 degree mark.

Then that next front will come through on Saturday with showers & possible thunderstorms.

It will clear out, but cool down for the second half of the weekend on Sunday.

Yet another system will come in on Monday with a round of rain. Showers will linger into Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage days to enjoy the outdoors will be Thursday, and again on Sunday, although it will be chillier. -Gary

