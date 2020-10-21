Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A stalled out front over our region will continue to bring plenty of clouds and scattered showers across our region on Wednesday. As the front lifts north, we’ll see some warmer air move in from the south, that should help most spots warm up into the mid 60s during the day. Showers will be scattered, but most organized late in the day with one more pass of showers, and the chance of an isolated thunderstorm or two.

A small area of high pressure will build in for the end of the work week. Skies will become partly sunny for most of Thursday and Friday. Highs will be the warmest of the week on Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s, and a few spots close to 70 degrees.

Unsettled weather returns on Saturday with cloudy skies and scattered showers. We’ll clear out and cool down on Sunday. Highs by the start of the week will only be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. It will remain cool and unsettled for most of next week with the chance of showers each day.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Showers, breezy through Wednesday.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 16 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Dan Dowling
Unsettled weather continues through mid week. Warmer weather ahead.

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
On & off rain showers next few days.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Sunday evening weather

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
Sunday evening weather webcast

Forecast

Some light rain on the way.

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Light rain is expected most of Monday and into the first half of Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the mild side this week, with even a few low 70s expected on Friday.

Forecast

A nice day today, though a little windy.

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
High clouds will increase today, and it will be breezy. It will be warmer, however, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers are expected Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be at or above average during the week.

Forecast

Morning weather webcast

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT
Morning weather webcast