BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A stalled out front over our region will continue to bring plenty of clouds and scattered showers across our region on Wednesday. As the front lifts north, we’ll see some warmer air move in from the south, that should help most spots warm up into the mid 60s during the day. Showers will be scattered, but most organized late in the day with one more pass of showers, and the chance of an isolated thunderstorm or two.

A small area of high pressure will build in for the end of the work week. Skies will become partly sunny for most of Thursday and Friday. Highs will be the warmest of the week on Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s, and a few spots close to 70 degrees.

Unsettled weather returns on Saturday with cloudy skies and scattered showers. We’ll clear out and cool down on Sunday. Highs by the start of the week will only be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. It will remain cool and unsettled for most of next week with the chance of showers each day.

