Brattleboro jobs program targets those who need a leg up

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The new jobs report out for Vermont this week shows progress is being made, but thousands still remain out of work. A pilot program in Brattleboro is assisting the most vulnerable by putting them to work.

“I’m struggling with a little bit of everything,” said Marshall Patton of Brattleboro.

It was a bit of a job shadow day for this reporter, as Patton agreed to let me tag along as he sanitized parking meters on Main Street. He’s making $15 an hour. It’s good money for a man who says he faces barriers every time he tries to find a job. “Being African American, being over 65,” Patton said.

He is getting paid through Youth Services, a Brattleboro nonprofit that advocates for kids and adults who need help getting a leg up. The job requirements for “Work Today” are simple: no income coming in, pass a COVID screening, and be work-ready.

“It doesn’t mean that you have to have the right shoes on or that you can’t smell like alcohol from the night before,” said program organizer Michaela Stockwell.

The town contributed $65,000 for the three-month program. Participants can spend their earnings however they chose, but organizers say the cash can be used to take steps toward permanent employment. “Another barrier tends to be IDs which is a pretty expensive and lengthy process,” Stockwell said.

Three days a week, workers line up in the parking lot to get one of the 10 spots for the next day. James Dyer is currently living in a nearby motel. “It’s a big weight lifted off. So, we know that that day we will actually have some money to get food or dog food if we need it,” Dyer said.

Painting railings and landscaping are some other tasks. The program ends next week. Organizers are currently exploring funding sources to keep it going.

“It’s uplifting to be able to give back to the community because they have given a lot to us,” Dyer said.

Patton says it about much more. “Put money in my pocket, feel wanted, feel like I am part of the community,” he said.

Organizers say once people are able to start taking care of themselves in the moment, they will then be able to start thinking long-term.

