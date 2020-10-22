Clinton County Health Department to provide update as cases rise
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We expect an update from the Clinton County Health Department Thursday after an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Two more SUNY Plattsburgh students tested positive for COVID Wednesday.
One college employee has also tested positive. Over the past 10 days, the college has recorded 25 total cases. Additionally, five students are in precautionary isolation having tested negative with rapid tests but awaiting back-up PCR test results.
In the county, there are 39 active COVID-19 cases.
114 SUNY Plattsburgh students are in quarantine.
Thursday’s press conference is on Facebook live at 11 a.m.
