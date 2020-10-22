Cochran’s to take annual ski swap online

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cochran’s annual ski scale kicks off Friday, but this year the eagerly-awaited consignment sale will be online.

Families can pick from thousands of pieces of ski and snowboard equipment sold at discounted prices. The annual fundraiser has been held in Richmond for decades but it’s just one of many changes the ski club has had to make this year due to the pandemic.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Karl Goetze, Cochran Ski Club’s board president about shoppers can expect this year.

