Advertisement

Cochran’s to take annual ski swap online

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cochran’s annual ski scale kicks off Friday, but this year the eagerly-awaited consignment sale will be online.

Families can pick from thousands of pieces of ski and snowboard equipment sold at discounted prices. The annual fundraiser has been held in Richmond for decades but it’s just one of many changes the ski club has had to make this year due to the pandemic.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Karl Goetze, Cochran Ski Club’s board president about shoppers can expect this year.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Plattsburgh businesses ‘Petal it Forward’

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Businesses in the Lake City are bringing smiles to strangers by “petaling it forward.”

News

Plattsburgh businesses ‘Petal it Forward’

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Plattsburgh businesses hand out flowers to strangers

News

Vermont says COVID utility relief program seeking applicants

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermont officials say less than half of an $8 million COVID-19 pandemic relief program for people and small businesses behind on their utility bills has been used.

News

St. Michael’s College moves to remote classes following 6 COVID cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
Saint Michael’s College officials say they have six new positive COVID cases and that the school is moving to all remote classes.

Latest News

News

Clinton County health officials provide COVID update

Updated: 1 hour ago
More cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Clinton County, New York, many of them connected to SUNY Plattsburgh.

News

St. Michael’s College moves to remote classes following 6 COVID cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Saint Michael’s College officials say they have six new positive COVID cases and that the school is moving to all remote classes.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

News

Vermont says COVID utility relief program seeking applicants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vermont officials say less than half of an $8 million COVID-19 pandemic relief program for people and small businesses behind on their utility bills has been used.

News

Why did the steer cross the highway?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police got some large animal wrangling practice Wednesday morning after a steer wandered out on Interstate 91 in Newbury.

News

Vermont ski resorts release tentative reopening dates; still waiting on state’s guidance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Even though Vermont ski resort owners are waiting on official guidance, they’re making their own plans.