Franklin County moms create spooktacular drive-thru
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A creative Halloween celebration taking place in Swanton starting Thursday night.
Some Franklin County moms are putting a spooky and safe spin on a Halloween tradition with a drive-thru haunted house. It will take place at the site of Franklin County Field days on Airport Road Thursday- Saturday. Tickets are all sold out, but they are still looking for volunteers.
Scott Fleishman spoke with some of the organizers about the big plans.
