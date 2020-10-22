Advertisement

Officer involved in Grafton County shooting identified

Name of officer involved in Grafton County shooting released
Name of officer involved in Grafton County shooting released(WITN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNTON, N.H. (WCAX) - We have new details about the shooting of a man by police in Grafton County, New Hampshire.

Police now say the officer who shot and killed 37-year-old Ethan Freeman was Thornton Police Officer Matthew Yao.

Officer Yao has been an officer with the Thornton Police Department for about three years.

But state leaders still aren’t saying anything about what led up to to Monday’s shooting, and we’re told no further updates are expected until the investigation is complete.

Related Stories:

Man fatally shot by Thornton, NH, police officer

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Clinton County Health Department to provide update as cases rise

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
We expect an update from the Clinton County Health Department Thursday after an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

News

Is letter from Plattsburgh landlord considered voter intimidation?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A letter from a Plattsburgh landlord is stirring up controversy online. Channel 3′s Kelly O’Brien spoke with a tenant who received a letter encouraging them to vote for the GOP candidate for mayor.

News

Is letter from Plattsburgh landlord considered voter intimidation?

Updated: 1 hour ago
A letter from a Plattsburgh landlord is stirring up controversy online. Channel 3′s Kelly O’Brien spoke with a tenant who received a letter encouraging them to vote for the GOP candidate for mayor.

News

Testing site gives medical students hands-on experience

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Medical students are getting hands-on experience during the pandemic by staffing the center and swabbing their fellow classmates.

Latest News

News

Convicted Burlington sex offender charged with luring child

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Burlington man is facing charges of trying to meet a child for sex.

News

Child psychiatrist explains health impacts of remote learning on kids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Burlington High School parents say they're worried their children are suffering through remote learning.

News

Child Psychiatrist explains the impacts on health with remote learning

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

News

Is letter from Plattsburgh Landlord considered voting intimidation?

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Campaign Countdown: Vt. attorney general & sec. of state

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
Three candidates -- two seats. Channel 3′s Christina Guessferd digs into the races for Vermont’s attorney general and secretary of state.