Officer involved in Grafton County shooting identified

THORNTON, N.H. (WCAX) - We have new details about the shooting of a man by police in Grafton County, New Hampshire.

Police now say the officer who shot and killed 37-year-old Ethan Freeman was Thornton Police Officer Matthew Yao.

Officer Yao has been an officer with the Thornton Police Department for about three years.

But state leaders still aren’t saying anything about what led up to to Monday’s shooting, and we’re told no further updates are expected until the investigation is complete.

