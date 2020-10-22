Plattsburgh businesses ‘Petal it Forward’

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Businesses in the Lake City are bringing smiles to strangers by “petaling it forward.”

It’s a local spin on a national holiday, where flower shops pair up with local businesses to hand out beautiful bouquets. The way it works is simple -- the business will pick up bouquets and hand them out to whoever they want. But, they hand out two and that person needs to give the second bouquet to someone else.

“Nothing makes me feel better than to make somebody else’s day happier. Even if I’m having a terrible day myself, I think that you can learn a lot from that. When you are having a bad day, try harder and be a better person and petal that forward, if you will. That’s why. It’s just a matter of doing good and being kind, and the more kindness that we can build, the better community we are going to have,” said Amanda Dagley with Z 106.3.

She says this is her second year joining in on the fun and says spreading kindness now is more important than ever.

Forty-four states take part in the event.

