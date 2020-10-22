Advertisement

St. Michael’s College moves to remote classes following 6 COVID cases

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Michael’s College officials say they have six new positive COVID cases and that the school is moving to all remote classes.

In a letter to the St. Mike’s community Thursday, college president Lorraine Sterritt confirmed that all of the positive cases are asymptomatic and that contact tracing is now underway. She said classes will go remote for the rest of the week in order to allow state health officials to conduct contact tracing.

All in-person activities, including athletics, are also suspended through the weekend. Dining will be take-out only.

