Testing site gives medical students hands-on experience

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont has been praised for its successful testing program, but it’s doing more than helping curb the virus.

Medical students are getting hands-on experience during the pandemic by staffing the center and swabbing their fellow classmates.

37 students are assigned to shifts at the testing center but more than 100 student volunteers and staff members also keep the center running.

Students still have to get checked every 7-9 days and some say they have already gotten into a routine.

WCAX spoke with students who say they enjoy seeing familiar faces when they enter the testing site and even say they are more comfortable with students helping them.

A nursing student and testing center staff member says because she worked in a hospital during the summer, she knew how to handle COVID-19 protocol.

But she says it has been great experience helping students feel more comfortable too.

“People were a lot more on edge about multiple things, and I think the pandemic has increased a lot of anxiety among people just in general, but now people kind of know the routine, they know how long its going to take. I would say now people know what to expect and that is comforting," said Caroline O’Shea, a senior nursing student.

She also credits peer to peer accountability for posting good testing numbers.

