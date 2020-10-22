Advertisement

Union Elementary School goes online after new COVID case

Union Elementary School
Union Elementary School(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Another positive case of COVID-19 at Union Elementary School causes the school to shut down.

Starting Friday, faculty and students will pivot to online classes. Teachers will be setting up morning meetings with their classes.

The school says there are no connections to other community members and this positive case from other school buildings.

The Montpelier Roxbury Public School district is meeting with the Department of Health on Friday morning and contract tracing will begin.

The district first reported two positive cases at the elementary school last week.

