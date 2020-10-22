Vermont earns top ranking in national mental health care survey

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is ranked top in the country when it comes to overall mental health care.

The nonprofit Mental Health America considered 15 factors in their ranking including mental illness, substance abuse, treatment, and insurance. New York comes in sixth and New Hampshire is 18th in the ranking.

Darren Perron spoke to UVM child psychiatrist Dr. David Rettew about the ranking and why Vermont did so well.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.