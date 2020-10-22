Advertisement

Vermont earns top ranking in national mental health care survey

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is ranked top in the country when it comes to overall mental health care.

The nonprofit Mental Health America considered 15 factors in their ranking including mental illness, substance abuse, treatment, and insurance. New York comes in sixth and New Hampshire is 18th in the ranking.

Darren Perron spoke to UVM child psychiatrist Dr. David Rettew about the ranking and why Vermont did so well.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cochran’s to take annual ski swap online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Cochran’s annual ski scale kicks off Friday, but this year the eagerly-awaited consignment sale will be online. Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Karl Goetze, Cochran Ski Club’s board president about shoppers can expect this year.

News

Plattsburgh businesses ‘Petal it Forward’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Businesses in the Lake City are bringing smiles to strangers by “petaling it forward.”

News

Plattsburgh businesses ‘Petal it Forward’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Plattsburgh businesses hand out flowers to strangers

News

Vermont says COVID utility relief program seeking applicants

Updated: 2 hours ago
Vermont officials say less than half of an $8 million COVID-19 pandemic relief program for people and small businesses behind on their utility bills has been used.

Latest News

News

St. Michael’s College moves to remote classes following 6 COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Saint Michael’s College officials say they have six new positive COVID cases and that the school is moving to all remote classes.

News

Clinton County health officials provide COVID update

Updated: 2 hours ago
More cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Clinton County, New York, many of them connected to SUNY Plattsburgh.

News

St. Michael’s College moves to remote classes following 6 COVID cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Saint Michael’s College officials say they have six new positive COVID cases and that the school is moving to all remote classes.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

News

Vermont says COVID utility relief program seeking applicants

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vermont officials say less than half of an $8 million COVID-19 pandemic relief program for people and small businesses behind on their utility bills has been used.

News

Why did the steer cross the highway?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police got some large animal wrangling practice Wednesday morning after a steer wandered out on Interstate 91 in Newbury.