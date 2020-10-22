Vermont food program set to end without additional funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont program called Everyone Eats may not make it through the winter.

The program pays local restaurants to cook meals that families effected by the pandemic can then pick up. So far, the program has served about 150,000 meals to unemployed Vermonters and their families.

The Everyone Eats program, however, could be threatened if it doesn’t receive more help. The CARES Act funding which is keeping the initiative afloat ends on December 14th.

Advocates want Congress to pass a new stimulus package or for state leaders to redirect $5 million to feed families through the winter.

“Seven months into the pandemic, hunger in Vermont is increasing and the impact of unemployment and the economic disruption is intensifying," said Sue Minter, the Executive Director of Capstone Community Action.

Before the pandemic, Minter said that approximately 10 percent of Vermonters experienced food insecurity. Now, that rate is at 25 percent.

